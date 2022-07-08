Clear skies and a beautiful warm Friday night with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley 10-20 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warm light breezy to start with increasing to 10-15 mph late Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s both days. The warm dry air will likely increase fire danger in the region.
There is a weak front moving across the area on Saturday causing a slight chance of mountain showers in the Cascades and Blues.
Monday temperatures heat up and we’re expecting a mini heatwave with temperatures in the upper 90s and low triple digits possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tri-Cities
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 93/60
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 92/60
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 93/60
Monday... Sunny... 97/63
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 104/67
Wednesday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 101/65
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 97/62
Yakima
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 87/54
Saturday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 86/54
Sunday... Mostly Sunny... 87/55
Monday... Sunny... 93/60
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 100/62
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 97/60
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 93/58
