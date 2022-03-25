OLYMPIA, WA - Governor Jay Inslee signed numerous builds a part of Move Ahead on Tulalip tribes' land.
"Move Ahead Washington is significant for transportation - being the back-bone of economy and access to opportunities for the state." said Gov. Inslee.
New revenue package will transition to clear electric and hybrid electric ferries and buses.
25% 1 million Washingtonians don't want to drive, they would rather take bike or train or ferries. This package allows for safer and more accessible public transportation.
"Tulalip tribes are descendants of Snohomish and Snoqualmie tribes amongst others," said Vice Chair Misty Napaehi, on behalf of the Tulalip peoples. She expressed her gratitude that these bills would help protect the land.
Prioritizing fish friendly transportation projects is one of the key elements of the Climate Commitment Act, originally passed in 2021 to protect and restore Washington's environment
The following is a list of the bills Governor Inlsee singed today:
SB 5772 - Replaces the one percent property tax revenue limit with a limit tied to cost drivers.
HB 1280 - Is supposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in public facilities.
HB 1663 - Will help reduce methane emissions from landfills.
HB 1799 - Requires county solid waste plans to identify areas where they should manage organic material - certain businesses also need to arrange for organic material services
SB 5842 - Allows a person to provide an informed consent for electroconvulsive therapy on behalf of a patient who can't give that medical opinion. Basically allows ECT to also have liability so that it can be administered in good faith to save someone.
ESSB 5974 - Provides direction and requirement on the sending portion of the funding under the climate commitment act - increases transportation taxes, repeals the current motor vehicle fuel tax exemption for exported fuel.
More information on Move Ahead Washington can be found on their website. Watch the full video of what these bills are about here.
