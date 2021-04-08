Mostly clear and breezy tonight in the Columbia Basin & Yakima Valley winds 5 to 15 mph gusts up to 20 mph and chilly temperatures in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. Tomorrow mostly sunny and once again breezy winds 10 to 15 mph gusts up to 25 mph and high temps in the low to mid 60’s. This weekend is looking to be mostly sunny but stong gusty winds move back in on Saturday 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph and patchy blowing dust. Sunday funday looking GREAT lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60’s.
Grab a Coat Clear, Breezy & Chilly Tonight
