Mostly clear skies tonight other than smoke and haze in the Yakima Valley. Grab a sweater tonight, temperatures will feel like early Fall as the lows drop into the mid 40’s! Tomorrow through the end of the week temperatures will remain below average for this time of year ranging from the mid 70’s to low 80’s... Think June weather in August. Another system arrives Wednesday night-Thursday morning bringing showers to the Cascades and gusty winds to the Valleys and Basin.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert for Yakima County through Monday morning due to a risk of wildfire smoke.
Including the cities of Grandview, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Granger, Mabton, Selah, Wapato, White Swan, Zillah, Naches, and Cliffdell
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.