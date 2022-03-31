The national high school wrestling tournament is this weekend in Iowa. Several local wrestlers will be competing including Granger's JJ Toscano.
Granger took home a team wrestling title. Junior 126-pound wrestler Toscano is an individual state champion.
He wanted to see how far his hard work would go on a national stage, but unlike the state tournament, high schools don't pay their way.
His sister set up a Go Fund Me and the money was raised in a matter of days.
"I didn't even expect to raise that much money," said Toscano. "Seeing that even people I didn't know [donated] was crazy."
Toscano has worked hard on the mat; having a state title to show for it, but is now inspired to work even harder for those that believe in him.
"It inspired me a lot," said Toscano. "Show up over there and do my best and wrestle as hard as I can -- For them at least."
He says he plans to use this opportunity to gain exposure in hopes of fulfilling his goal to wrestle after high school.
"It's a big opportunity," explained Toscano. "It gives me a chance to put my name out there and hopefully some recruiters see me out there and are impressed."
Toscano wants to major in business. Weigh-ins are Friday with competition on Saturday and Sunday.
