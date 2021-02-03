YAKIMA, WA - Adams, McKinely, and Ridgeview Elementary Schools received grant money to start new after-school and summer programs.
The 21st Century Grant gives Yakima School District (YSD) schools up to 500 thousand dollars every year for 5 years to use for after-school programs and supplies.
Washington Middle School, Barge-Lincoln Elementary, and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary were the first schools to get the science, reading, and math programs in the YSD in 2019.
Each school provided monthly supply boxes to 80 students to get them excited about learning and more families involved said The 21st Century Grant Program Director, Julia Krolikowski.