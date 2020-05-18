Partly to mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and a slight chance for a stray PM thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
An upper level low sitting off the coast of northern CA and southern OR will slowly push on shore today and tomorrow with showers and a few stray t-storms. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail. Wednesday the low will be east of us with just a slight chance for a stray shower with the best chance in the mountains. Highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
Dry and cooler air arrives Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. High pressure and warmer temperatures on Saturday as we kick off Memorial Weekend with highs in the 70s. Partly sunny and just a slight chance for mountain showers on Sunday, highs in the low-mid 70s.