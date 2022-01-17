Low clouds and patchy freezing fog today. Air Stagnation Advisory until noon for the Yakima Valley - Expect poor air quality at times. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
A weak disturbance is currently moving over the ridge today, but it is not strong enough to scour out the inversion. Bottom line - We're stuck with the low clouds and fog through Wednesday. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. A stronger system arrives with breezy winds and a slight chance for a few rain showers. This system should be strong enough to break the inversion and give us a break from the gray skies by Thursday afternoon. We could even see the sun on Friday with highs in the mid 40s-near 50.
High pressure returns this weekend bringing with it another round of low clouds and fog. Cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30.