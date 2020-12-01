Partly Cloudy tonight for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. Fog and Freezing developing after 10 pm. Temps tonight in Yakima & Tri-Cities in the 20’s. Wednesday after fog lifts will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies for the Yakima Valley & Tri-Cities temps in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Gray season is here with that said there is an air stagnation advisory in place through Saturday morning. This weather pattern will also bring cooler temps to the region.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.
Areas of impact include: East Columbia River Gorge-Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon- Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-John Day Basin- Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon- Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon- North Central Oregon-Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington- Kittitas Valley-Yakima Valley-Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Long Creek, North Powder, Ukiah, Dayville, John Day, Mitchell, Monument, Spray, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Heppner, Condon, Fossil, Dufur, Maupin, Moro, White Salmon, Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser, Tri-Cities, Dayton, Waitsburg, Walla Walla, Appleton, Cle Elum, Cliffdell, Goldendale, and Bickleton