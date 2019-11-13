Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute... More widespread low clouds and fog this morning with local visibility at or below 1/4 mile at times. Then becoming mostly to partly cloudy by midday. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs mid 40s-low 50s. The Air Stagnation Advisory continues through noon Friday for the Yakima Valley.
Late night and morning fog/low clouds will continue to be an issue through Thursday with a ridge over the Pacific Northwest, highs in the mid 40s-50. Another front will move through the ridge on Thursday night-Friday producing scattered rain showers and rain for all the mountain passes (snow levels around 5,000 ft). Highs Friday in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.
Ridging returns Saturday and Sunday producing another round of low clouds and fog. Weekend temperatures in the low-mid 50s and lows in the mid-upper 30s. A weak disturbance could produce a few afternoon/evening showers on Monday, highs in the low-mid 50s. Models begin to differ by next Tuesday, but they are hinting at a stronger system with lowland rain and mountain snow, along with breezy/windy conditions, highs near 50.