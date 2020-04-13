Happy Monday everyone! Clear and cool conditions continue tonight as temperatures drop down into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Dry northerly flow will continue through Tuesday, keeping us a little cool. Increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance brings rain showers to the northeastern Blues. Winds also pick up Tuesday into Wednesday and could even reach 20-25 mph gusts in some places of the Columbia Basin.
The clouds won't last long as sun returns for the second part of the week, bringing us warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend.
Temperatures this week start off in the upper 60s, before we are back to the mid-upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.
Have a great week!