PASCO, Wash.-
Mirror Ministries hosted a ground breaking and dedication for Esther's Home, the first restoration home for minor survivors of sex trafficking.
Over $3 million was raised to help build a restoration home.
While Mirror Ministries has helped over 400 people in general who have been affected by sex trafficking here locally since 2014.
This home is the first of its kind for girls between ages 11 to 17.
When the house is completely finished, it will house 5 girls at a time, with the chance to do online schooling as well as provide therapeutic activities. "Esther's home" is set to finish at the beginning of 2023.
