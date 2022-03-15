Partly sunny with a slight chance for a few stray showers and maybe a renegade afternoon thunderstorm east of Hwy. 395. Winds will increase later this morning and becoming gusty by afternoon. Winds will decrease overnight. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s-near 60 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
The cold front is now pushing east of the viewing area with the pressure gradient tightening throughout the day. This will result widespread gusty winds this afternoon-tonight.
Wind Advisory... Today 2-8 PM
- Winds: SW 15-30 mph
- Widespread Gusts: 35-40 mph
- Local Gusts: 40-50 mph (strongest gusts over higher terrain and ridgetops)
A cold pool of air aloft will also move into the region later this afternoon/evening behind the departing weather system. This will create some instability in the atmosphere producing a few stray showers. The instability may be strong enough, along with a little orographic lift from the Blues, to produce a stray thunderstorm in the foothills and the Blues. Winds will begin to decrease overnight, but will remain breezy through Wednesday.
A little ridging builds into the region Wednesday and will provide us with dry and mild/warm temperatures through Friday. There is a weak disturbance that will move across the ridge on Thursday with a few more clouds and a slight chance for a few mountain showers. Highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s. Another front will bring wind and rain to the region by Saturday afternoon, cooler with highs in the mid 50s-near 60s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Spring arrives Sunday morning at 8:33 am with partly sunny skies and breezy winds. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s.
