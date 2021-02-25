Partly cloudy today with a few early morning showers. Increasing winds by late morning/afternoon with gusts 40-45mph. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
More heavy snow for the mountain today-Saturday morning as a series of fronts push through the Pacific Northwest. A warm front pushed across the region this morning with light rain showers for the viewing areas, and a quick 1-3" of snow from the Palouse to Spokane. The pressure gradient tightens behind the warm front as the cold front moves onshore. This will increase our winds producing gusts 40-45 mph by midday. The strong northwesterly flow will quickly push another frontal system into the coast by early Friday morning, keeping the gusty winds and heavy mountain snow continuing through at least Friday night-Saturday morning.
Wind Advisory... Viewing Area - Until 9 PM Friday
Thursday: W 25-35 Gusts 40-45 MPH
Friday: W 30-40 Gusts 50-55 MPH
Secure Loose Items
Down Tree Limbs/Branches
Spotty Power Outages
Winter Storm Warning... Cascades and Blues - Until 10 AM Saturday
Passes: 1-3 ft
East Slopes: 5-12"
North Blues: 10-12"
South Blues: 7-16"
Gusts 40 MPH
Blowing/Drifting Snow
Dangerous Driving
Delays and Closures
Here's some interesting snow number from the passes... Yearly totals about where they should, but what is impressive are February's numbers... WOW! White Pass is already doubled their monthly average and Snoqualmie is close and we are going to be adding another 1-3 ft before the end of the month. This will likely be a record-breaking month!
|Pass - Snowfall
|This Year
|As of February 23rd
|Monthly Average
|Snoqualmie
|375"
|117"
|73"
|Stevens
|409"
|141"
|86"
|White
|248"
|115"
|55"
High pressure returns this weekend with sunshine and quiet weather. Temperatures cool into the mid 40s-near 50 with overnight lows in the 20s. The dry weather should continue through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s and lows in the 30s.