Good Evening!
Tonight a few more clouds linger around the area and temperatures drop into the 30s. Breezy winds will continue throughout the night, so make sure to bring in anything in the yard that may blow away.
Through tomorrow, we are still continuing to monitor a low pressure system that is continuing to push spotty showers over the Cascades and the Blues. Accumulation is light, but as always check those pass reports.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be typical spring-like days with partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures reaching the upper 50s-low 60s. With Washington Governor Jay Inslee's new stay-at-home order, you still are allowed to go outside for a walk or a hike. Just make sure you are practicing correct social distancing measures!
Clouds will stick around throughout the week, but temperatures slowly warm as we move toward the weekend.