Mostly clear and with gusty winds decreasing after midnight. Cooler overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday looking to be sunny and temperatures will be near the average for this time of year in the 50s and low 60s with light breezy winds in Yakima/Tri-Cities (5-10 mph) and gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley (15-20 mph) and gusts up to 30 mph. Sunny and mild through Saturday temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Increasing clouds Sunday as a strong front approaches expect gusty winds Monday & Tuesday with a chance of showers in the lower elevations and a good chance of a heavy spring snow storm in the Cascades!
Note From Monty Webb: Tonight, A G3 (strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect through the early morning hours of Thursdays. As charged particles from the sun collide with gas molecules, in the upper reaches of the earth's atmosphere, the Aurora Borealis is formed. The different colors are determined by what type of gas molecule is being hit by the charged sun particles. The best time to see the Northern Lights will be tonight from 10 pm-2 am and away from city lights. Remember to look toward the northern sky. Note... A Geomagnetic Storm Watch does not guarantee an Aurora, it just means we have a likely chance of seeing it this far south.
