Clear to partly cloudy tonight with late night fog developing in the Columbia Basin overnight lows in the in the low to mid and upper 40s. Breezy to Gusty winds tonight 20-30 mph in the Kittitas Valley with gusts up to 40 mph. Elsewhere 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will calm down after midnight.
Get ready for a much cooler weekend as temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s and lows in the mid and low 40s... Time to put away summer and get ready for fall. Saturday night/ Sunday morning you can expect a few scattered showers in the region.
Monday more sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s. The 1st day off Fall or the Autumnal Equinox is Thursday September 22nd.
Tri-Cities
Friday... Partly Sunny, Breezy Late Afternoon... 78/48
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Cooler, Stray Shower Night... 71/50
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray AM Showers... 73/49
Monday... Partly Sunny... 77/49
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 79/48
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 78/49
Yakima
Friday... Partly Sunny, Breezy Late Afternoon... 74/41
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Cooler, Stray Night Shower... 68/44
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray AM Showers... 69/43
Monday... Partly Sunny... 76/44
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 75/44
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 76/45
