Gusty winds tonight throughout the region increasing fire danger wind gusting between 25-35 mph, overnight lows in the mid 40’s to low 50’s. A cold front is moving in from the coast which will result in much cooler temperatures through Friday. Tuesday's daytime highs will be in the mid 60’s for Yakima and low 70’s for Tri-Cities. Snow levels will drop through Wednesday bringing a chance of snow in the higher elevations and lower passes seeing a rain/snow mix.
Gusty Winds Tonight and Cooler Temperatures Through Friday
