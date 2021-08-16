Cooler weather is in the forecast this week...finally. A cold front is moving in from the Gulf of Alaska which will drop temperatures 10-15 degrees lower tomorrow. Air quality remains a problem especially in areas closer to active fires skies could become hazier overnight tonight. Tomorrow Sunny and temperatures hitting the upper 70’s and low 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Mid to upper 80’s will be the temperatures through Sunday!
Side Note: Slight chance (10-20%) of Rain and T-Storms Tuesday Afternoon/Evening
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...
For: Yakima & Kittitas Valley
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon PDT Wednesday due to risk of wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires and northerly winds on Tuesday are expected to bring smoke from British Columbia into the region. Burning restrictions are in effect. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.