Clear skies tonight and gusty winds temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Winds 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Tomorrow will be sunny with near normal temperatures for this time of year in the upper 80’s and low 90’s yay. Sunday funday we warm back up into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. There is a possibility of smoke and haze moving back in to the Columbia Basin Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s through Tuesday and gradually drop into the mid 90’s by Wednesday or Thursday. Fire danger remains high so be firewise.
Gusty Winds Tonight Warmer Temperatures Back Sunday
