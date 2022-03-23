Mostly clear and cool with increasing winds tonight. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s to low 40s and wind gusts between 20-25 mph. Ridging high pressure will bring a gradual warming trend beginning Thursday through Sunday with temperatures climbing back to the upper 60s and low 70s. The weekend will be dry and partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunday Night/Monday Morning a weak system will bring showers to the mountains and a slight chance of rain in the lower elevations. Breezy and a little cooler Tuesday.
Gusty Winds Tonight
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.