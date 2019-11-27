Mostly cloudy and windy today with a little rain or rain/snow mixed today (no accumulation). Morning temperatures in the 30s-near 40, upper 30-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs upper 30s-mid 40s. A few light snow showers are possible overnight. If we see any accumulation it will be less than 1" and most likely in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley.
The strong winter storm will slowly meander northeast across Oregon today producing moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds across a large portion of Oregon. Circulation around this low is resulting in upslope snow along the east slopes of the north and south Cascades. Also, strong to locally damaging winds will likely be an issue today through tonight… (see below Advisories)
Winter Weather Advisory - Until 4 AM Thursday
- Simcoe Highlands and Southern WA Cascades (White Pass, Goldendale, Bickleton)
- 4 to 10"
- Gusts 35-50 mph
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
Winter Weather Advisory - Until Midnight
- Northern Cascades/East Slopes from Wenatchee north to the US/Canadian Border
- 3-8"
- Gusts 45-55 mph
- Blowing and Drifting Snow
- Poor Visibility.
Wind Advisory… Most of Eastern WA - Tonight 1 AM-Thursday 1AM
- NE 25-34 mph
- Gusts 40-50 mph
- Down Tree Limbs
- Spotty Power Outages
- Bring in Holiday Lawn Decorations
The low weakens as it tracks into SE Washington overnight and early Thanksgiving morning. We will likely see some wrap around snow showers overnight, any accumulation will be generally less than 1 inch or less. . However, upslope winds could produce some heavier snow along the east slope and east facing ridgelines. The low continues to weaken Thanksgiving Day with decreasing wind and maybe some afternoon clearing.
Dry and cold Friday through Saturday, highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens! Our next weather system arrives Sunday-Monday AM with a chance for rain/snow during the day and maybe a little snow overnight. Highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Sunshine returns next Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 20.