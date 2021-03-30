Tonight, will be the last football game of this shortened season for many schools, but as of yesterday, Hanford and Walla Walla found out they had already played their last game.
The shadow of the pandemic has been hanging over the high school football season all year long, and while it seemed like the MCC would survive relatively untouched, the virus struck, at one of the worst possible times.
Due to a positive Covid-19 test within the Blue Devil program, today's game with Hanford was canceled and because to conflicts with upcoming spring sports, the game would not be rescheduled.
So instead of preparing for game day, the falcons were turning in gear earlier this afternoon and the seniors who had been looking forward to trying to close out their high school careers on a high note, were forced to end their season without even having a chance to step out onto the field one last time.
“It was kind of heartbreaking because we were coming from a loss our previous game and we wanted to change that and end on a good note.” said senior wide receiver Jaxon Farrah, “And now we don't get that chance. It's just... It's a hard blow to everyone on the football team.”
Senior defensive tackle Jose Torres felt like he still had more to give on the field, “I'm just down, definitely down cause I just wanted another game to prove myself more. I just wanted to prove, it doesn't matter how many years you take off, when you come back, you get that feeling, that love for the game. Because I thought I had fell out of love for football, it's why I didn't play for two years and then I came back, I forgot how much I love the game.”
And while his high school career has come to an abrupt end, senior quarterback Easton Wise-Hyde is determined to leave a positive legacy for his underclassmen. “Never give up on what you want to do in life, just keep fighting and remember that this Falcon football team is one big family.”