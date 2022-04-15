KENNEWICK, Wash. - Hanford High School's eleventh grade students just became published authors.
The English 111 class students, taught by Phil Cioppa, wrote short inspirational essays and drew images that would reflect their experiences of dealing with the pandemic.
Their teacher saw the opportunity to give students a voice to show other teens they're not alone. Many have dealt with depression and feel like they do not belong, but these students are here to tell them they've also gone through similar experiences.
"This has been an emotional journey for me because when you enter a relationship with kids, you enter into the good and the bad, the hurts and their loves, their feelings and emotions. So when the book finally came I couldn't believe it had actually happened," Mr. Cioppa explained.
He says seeing the kids hold their books for the first time made him so proud of their accomplishments and encourages other students to not be afraid of taking any chances or opportunities they get in life.
Students had the opportunity on Thursday night to sign copies of their books for friends and family members who attended the launch party.
Their book is called Sincerely, Room 111 and is currently being sold at Barnes and Noble, Walmart, and Outskirt Press.
"My inspiration for the original art was just growing up and being a shy person in general, and I never really stepped out of my comfort zone or comfort box so I had to force myself to do that with this and just in general when I started High school", said Evelyn Adams, one of the published students.
All proceeds from the book will be going toward funding a scholarship for one senior student who want to further their education and attend college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.