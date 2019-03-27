HANFORD- Revegetation efforts at the Hanford site have been going for years. This year they are still planting at the end of March. Usually they plant from November to mid February.
Mission Support Alliance crews are out there planting seedlings.
"This year we were able to plant into March because we do have a lot of moisture in the soil from the melted snow and from the rain that we've had the last couple weeks," says Emily Norris, environmental scientist with MSA, "we are finishing our revegetation efforts this month."
There are multiple areas designated for these revegetation sites all over Hanford. These areas are old waste sites that have been cleaned up and back filled with a soil mix.
Norris helps plan the type of native plants that will be planted in those re-vegetation sites.
This year six thousand seedlings of native wildflowers have been hand-planted. Along with that crews have planted 30,000 shrubs, all over 200 acres of the site.
"All of the shrubs that we grow out are from seed that is sourced from within 50 miles of the Hanford Site. That seed is adapted to our local climate and is also local well suited to support our native species and plants and pollinators that we have out on site," Norris said.
They use machines to seed what areas they are able to plant large quantities. It is good for certain species and grasses, but other species are better off when hand-planted.
These revegetation projects are an effort to return the cleaned up waste sites back to their natural state.