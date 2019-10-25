Anglers are hitting the water this weekend for a good cause

MATTAWA, WA- Hundreds of fisherman are hitting the water all for a good cause this weekend.
The 7th annual King of the Reach salmon derby has kicked off at the Vernita boat launch site and Wahluke (White Bluffs) Ferry Landing.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife in conjunction with Grant County Public Utility District and the Coastal Conservation Association Tri-Cities Chapter are collecting live adult natural Chinook salmon from the Hanford reach.
For three days, anglers will hit the water to catch as many wild Chinook salmon they can before giving them all away.
The main goal of the derby is catch salmon for the Priest Rapids Hatchery, which works to help keep salmon populations up.
Tyler Comeau, Assistant Director with Coastal Conservation Association, said with the declining numbers of the salmon population, anything people can do to help makes a huge difference.
"Our salmon need their help and whether that is participating in a program like this, working on habitat programs, or getting involved through fisher's advocacy through organizations like CCA, you're making a difference and we need as many people out there volunteering and making a difference," Comeau said.
Organizers said this year is the biggest attendance they have ever seen with 400 anglers signed up.
If you are interested in participating next year, visit their website.