WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is holding a 60-day public comment period on a proposed modification to the Hanford Dangerous Waste Permit. The public comment period is from July 18 to Sept. 16, 2019.
This proposed Class 2 permit modification would allow DOE to connect a backup waste transfer line from the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant Effluent Management Facility (EMF) to an existing transfer line between the 242-A Evaporator and the Liquid Effluent Retention Facility (LERF). This would allow transfer of effluent waste from the EMF to the LERF.
A public meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at:
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive
Richland, Washington 99352.
If you are unable to attend in person, you can participate via webinar, ID# 979-927-587.
Electronic access to the proposed permit modification and supporting documentation is available at the Hanford Administrative Record Public Information Repository located at 2440 Stevens Drive, Richland, Washington, the Hanford Public Information Repositories (below), and the DOE Administrative Records website.
Please submit any comments in writing by Sept. 16, 2019
Electronically (preferred)
Or in writing to:
Washington State Department of Ecology
3100 Port of Benton Boulevard
Richland, Washington 99354
Questions? Please contact Paula Call, DOE, at paula.call@orp.doe.gov or Daina McFadden, Ecology, at Hanford@ecy.wa.gov.