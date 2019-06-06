RICHLAND, WA – To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the startup of the B Reactor, Manhattan Project National Historic Park (NHP) will premiere A Day’s Pay short film and host the opening reception for Architecture of the Manhattan Project photo exhibition featuring the work of Harley Cowan on Friday, June 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Manhattan Project NHP Visitor Center in Richland.
A Day’s Pay, a three-minute film produced by the National Park Service (NPS), features retired Hanford employees Norvin Sasser and Vanis Daniels Jr. sharing their memories and reflections on the profound impact of the work done at Hanford during the Manhattan Project.
Harley Cowan’s Architecture of the Manhattan Project photo exhibition focuses on the places and buildings that share the scientific achievements, engineering innovations, and social context of Manhattan Project at Hanford. Through his photographs of the industrial and community buildings of the Manhattan Project, Cowan strives to share the varied stories of the workplace and community during the early years of Hanford.
“A Day’s Pay and Architecture of the Manhattan Project use two different artistic mediums to share stories of the Manhattan Project at Hanford as we reflect on profound ways the Manhattan Project changed the world. This reception and the many other 75th anniversary events happening in the Tri-Cities this year provide opportunities to learn about the world-changing events that happened right here 75 years ago and how they remain relevant today,” stated NPS Hanford Unit Site Manager Becky Burghart.
Presented in collaboration with the Hanford History Project, this free event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14 in Manhattan Project NHP Visitor Center located at 2000 Logston Boulevard in Richland. A Day’s Pay will be available for viewing upon request after the premiere at the park visitor center during business hours. Architecture of the Manhattan Project will be on display through September 30 in the park visitorcenter, which is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission to the visitor center is free.