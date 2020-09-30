Hanford Site Delivers Safe Progress During Pandemic

RICHLAND, Wash. – When the Hanford Site moved to an essential mission-critical operations posture in late March to ensure the safety of the site and local communities, the number of employees that reported to work dropped to about 10 to 15 percent of the normal 11,000-person workforce.
The site had been preparing for a significant reduction in activities and services for several weeks, and thousands of federal and contractor employees had already shifted to a telework status.
Approximately six months later, the site is in the second phase of remobilizing the onsite workforce. More people are working safely onsite than are teleworking, and employees continue to deliver safe progress while protecting the workforce and the local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after the site began remobilizing in late May, Hanford’s liquid waste processing facilities marked 25 years of safely treating contaminated wastewater while stretching the storage capacity of the site’s underground double-shell tanks. Since 1995, the facilities have processed more than 330 million gallons of contaminated wastewater to remove radioactive and chemical waste, primarily from an industrial evaporator that boils liquid tank waste to evaporate water and increase storage space in the tanks system.
As work ramped up on the site, Hanford’s occupational medical services provider continued to adjust its services to help ensure the health and well-being of Hanford workers. Virtual options were set up for health education, work conditioning, the employee assistance program, and check-ins prior to returning to work. The medical services provider received a 100-percent patient satisfaction response in May, while maintaining an overall patient satisfaction level near that percentage this calendar year.