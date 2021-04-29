Hanford site determined another tank is leaking underground, no health risk to public

HANDFORD, WA - The Department of Energy (DOE) has determined that tank B-109 is likely leaking underground.
The DOE states there is no increased health or safety risk to Hanford workers or the public.
The tank was previously emptied of pumpable liquids, leaving a very small amount of liquid waste in the tank. Contamination in this area is not new and mitigation actions have been in place for years. Existing groundwater treatment systems will capture and treat contamination that may reach groundwater.
The DOE continues to assess and explore other capabilities to reduce the release of contaminants from the tank, such as surface barriers.