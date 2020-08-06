RICHLAND, Wash. – Hanford Site Department of Energy (DOE) offices and several Hanford Site contractors were recognized this year for their efforts to purchase products that protect the environment, conserve energy and reduce costs.
For the fourth straight year, the Green Electronics Council and managers of the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) praised Hanford contractors CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company, HPMC Occupational Medical Services, Mission Support Alliance (MSA), Washington River Protection Solutions, and Wastren Advantage for their efforts to protect the environment by using sustainable electronics. DOE’s Hanford Site offices received their first award this year.
“Congratulations to federal staff and all of the Hanford contractors who were a part of this award,” said Jeff Frey, DOE Richland Operations Office assistant manager for mission support. “The continued recognition of the Hanford Site is further validation of our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact.”
EPEAT is a ranking system that helps companies compare and select environmentally friendly office equipment. Ranking criteria includes greenhouse gas emissions, hazardous waste production and total energy usage. As Hanford’s site services provider, MSA tracks the purchase of electronic products for use by all the contractors.
“Under the One Hanford initiative, these kind of partnerships with DOE and the other contractors are important in accomplishing DOE’s goal of protecting the environment,” said Todd Eckman, MSA vice president for information management. “Congratulations to DOE and all of the contractors for their efforts to help Hanford achieve this award.”
In fiscal year 2019, 97.5% of the electronics purchased by the award-winners met the EPEAT standard. Some of the environmental benefits of these purchases include:
- Reduced the use of primary materials, including oil, iron and wood by an estimated 323 metric tons.
- Reduced hazardous waste by 2.6 metric tons.
- Reduced solid waste by 19 metric tons.
- Saved more than 1.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity – enough to power 121 average-sized homes for a year.