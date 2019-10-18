RICHLAND, WA - A woman in Kennewick started a GoFundMe for her coworker Tim Johns, a Hanford patrol member who was seriously injured last week at the Hanford Nuclear reservation after a head-on collision that killed another worker.
The Sheriff's Office reported the driver of the other vehicle was trying to pass multiple cars when the accident took place.
Johns sustained internal injuries, along with multiple broken bones, and has undergone several surgeries. The funds will help cover medical expenses and support Johns' family while he is out of work.
The campaign description says "Tim is well known by his fellow coworkers as a hardworking, witty, and sincere individual. He is dedicated to his job and goes out of his way to do the best job that he possibly can. He is the kind of man that would do anything for someone in need."
The campaign has raised more than $7,000 in just one day.
For more information or to donate, click here.