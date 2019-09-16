Public comment period on proposed changes to the Hanford Dangerous Waste Permit

RICHLAND, WA - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) are holding a 60-day public comment period on a proposed modification to the Hanford Dangerous Waste Permit.
This proposed Class 2 permit modification would allow DOE to connect a waste transfer line from the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant’s Effluent Management Facility to the Liquid Effluent Retention Facility and make improvements to the Effluent Treatment Facility (ETF) to ensure the facility is ready for Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste operations. The ETF improvements include adding a secondary waste load-out system inside the facility and adding a filter sump tank to the existing waste load-in station.
The comment period is from Sept. 16 to Nov. 15, 2019.
A public meeting will be held Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, Washington 99352. If you are unable to attend in person, you can participate via webinar, ID# 541-189-227.
Copies of the proposed modification and supporting documentation will be available online during the comment period at Hanford Administrative Record, on Ecology’s website, and at the Hanford Public Information Repositories. Please see the attached summary fact sheet.
Please submit any comments by Nov. 15, electronically (preferred) or by mail to:
Washington State Department of Ecology
3100 Port of Benton Boulevard
Richland, Washington 99354
Questions? Please contact Jennifer Colborn, MSA, at Jennifer_M_Colborn@rl.gov, or Daina McFadden, Ecology, at Hanford@ecy.wa.gov.