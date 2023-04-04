HANFORD, Wash. -

The Department of Energy and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park is once again providing free tours of the world's largest full-scale plutonium production reactor, simply put it's called the B Reactor Tour.

The tour is free and is for people of all ages.

The tour kicks off with a short video presentation at the B reactor tour office located at 2000 Logston Blvd in Richland.

The tour continues with about a 45-minute bus ride through the Hanford site finally arriving at the B Reactor.

"It's a very important part of Tri-Cities history," said Patrick Jaynes, Operations Manager for the Manhattan National Historical Park. "I enjoy history and have a project management background. Coming out here to work on a historic piece of America's history, a national historical landmark really piqued my interest."

The tour will take four hours, two of which will be spent at the B Reactor site.

"You can expect to learn how it was built," said Jaynes. "How it was operated and why it was built. You get to learn about the people that were here that designed it and engineered it. You'll get to walk the halls of geniuses and noble prize winners."

Jayne said they do close to 500 tours a year.

They just started this year's 2023 tours, with the second one.

Jayne tells us in 2019 before COVID hit, They had close to 15,000 people for both the B Reactor tour and the Hanford Historical tour.

Jayne says one this never gets old to him.

"I love the look on people's faces when they see the reactor for the first time," said Jaynes. "It's just a look of awe and wow."

The B Reactor tours started on April 3 and run through November 18.

Registration is now open and spots go fast so be sure to reserve your spot sooner than later.