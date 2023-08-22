RICHLAND, Wash. - If you've been planning on taking a tour at the B Reactor you better do it soon because after November you're going to have to wait for a while.

Colleen French the National Parks Program manager for the Department of Energy says they are closing the tours temporarily for some much-needed repairs.

"We are about to launch a major preservation program out at the B Reactor that's going to ensure this wonderful facility is around for the next 100 years," said French.

The DOE announced the last tour will be in November and will close down the tour seasons for two years.

The B Reactor played a big part in the building of the atomic bomb in World War 2.

Stevie McAdie an assistant tour coordinator for the Manhattan Project says this year the reactor has had visitors from numerous countries and the United States.

"49 out of the 50 states," said McAdie. "There have been thousands of visitors. You know we have upwards of 40 people on every tour and we're on already 200 tours this season."

French says there are numerous projects planned for the reactor.

"It needs a new roof," said French. "We're going to be updating the electrical system and doing some projects around the exterior of the reactor to stop the water from being able to get in when we have rain storms."

French says the tour will be back and better than ever.

"The estimate right now is that we'll be closed for two tour seasons," she says. "Beyond that, I'm not sure we'll have to see what the schedule looks like for the overall preservation program."

According to French the reactor itself won't look any different to visitors. She says even if you've been there before, you'll want to go again.

"By the time people come back it should be a new and different visitor experience," French say.

McAdie says they are starting to fill up but there's an option if you can't get into a tour. She says just go down to the office anyway and there's a stand-by.

According to McAdie, there are people that register for a tour and don't go, so there's a possibility for a spot.