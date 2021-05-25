The Hanford Site is one step closer to treating tank waste after installing pumps

RICHLAND, WA – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) contractor Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) is an important step closer to treating tank waste at the Hanford Site after the recent installation of two critical pumps and the completion of equipment testing and worker training.
In early May, crews installed a pair of pumps in tank AP-106, the tank that will feed waste treated by a Tank-Side Cesium Removal (TSCR) system to the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant where it will be vitrified, or immobilized in glass. Completion of construction of the TSCR system at Hanford is an EM 2021 priority.
“This is an exciting and historic time for Hanford,” said Janet Diediker, federal project director at ORP. “We’re just months away from being able to operate our cesium removal system. As we make progress installing equipment and training employees, we get closer to vitrification and reducing the risk this waste poses to the environment.”
TSCR is nearly ready for operation. Workers spent the last month running water through the system to simulate tank waste, giving crews some hands-on training and the opportunity to validate operational procedures.
“With each week, we were able to process more simulated waste as we improved efficiency,” said Matt Cuttlers, TSCR operations manager for WRPS. “This provided experience for our operators, and we received great support from commissioning, engineering, and maintenance.”
Workers also practiced changing out the TSCR ion-exchange columns, which will remove cesium from tank waste. During waste treatment, workers will change out the columns approximately once a month.
“This was a big team effort,” said Mario Servin with WRPS tank farms projects engineering. “It gives us a lot of confidence when field workers have the opportunity to practice the procedures. They give us feedback so we can make improvements with each practice run.”
TSCR operators will spend the next several months performing readiness actions and training before proceeding with TSCR operations.