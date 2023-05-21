HANFORD - UPDATE MAY 22 3:12 P.M. The Hanford Site confirmed the fire burned around 1,300 acres. The fire started with a lightning strike that hit grasses and safe brush.
Crews from the Hanford Dire Department, Richland Fire and Emergency Serivices, Benton County Fire District 1 and Protection District 2 fought the fire as wind blew through the flames.
The agencies managed to get the fire under control with hours.
UPDATE 5:17 P.M.
According to a Department of Energy spokesperson, the fire is now 100% contained.
UPDATE 4:46 P.M.
According to a DOE spokesperson, the fire is now 70% to 80% contained.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
An estimate of over one thousand acres are currently burning due to a fire at the Hanford Site.
According to a DOE spokesperson, the fire was confirmed to have started from lightning. No buildings or facilities are nearby the impacted area.
In a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the fire started near Route 4 South at Mile Post 12.
The BCSO is also asking Hanford employees working on site to use alternate routes to avoid the fire and allow emergency services to continue containing the fire.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
