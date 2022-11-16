RICHLAND, Wash.-
Dolores Broeske, President and C.E.O. of HAPO Community Credit Union has been selected and honored in the top 25 women leaders as "The Most Powerful Women in Credit Unions" for 2022.
According to a HAPO press release, under Broeske, the credit union has launched an internal program to encourage employee loyalty and a deeper connection to company culture, while also supporting safety, wellness, and mental health.
"Women leaders are aware of the talent that surrounds them while embracing diversity in the workplace including supporting and encouraging success regardless of gender," Broeske said.
