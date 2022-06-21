Happy Summer Solstice...and mother nature didn’t disappoint gorgeous day and a nice calm and clear night tonight. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
High pressure builds and brings sunny skies and sends temperatures into the 90s Wednesday with overnight lows in the 50s A weak cold front will bring gusty afternoon winds 20-30 mph and slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 80s.
Warm air moves north this weekend from California which will cause our daytime highs on Saturday to reach the low to mid 90s and ever hotter on Sunday & Monday with temperatures close to the triple digits.
