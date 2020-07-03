Happy Friday everyone! Hope you all got a chance to get outside today and enjoy that beautiful weather. Good news- is we are set for a beautiful, sunny holiday weekend ahead! Tonight we will see temperatures dip down into the upper 40s-mid 50s before a big warm up into the weekend.
A ridge of high pressure continues to take over and strengthen through the weekend. A weak instability will move over the Blues and Cascades and produce a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon, but looks to be light.
As we head into our 4th of July- a beautiful, sunny weekend to be expected. Light winds will develop through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s- near 90º.
Our dry weather will continue into next week where we can see even more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s-90s!