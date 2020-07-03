Happy Friday everyone! Hope you all got a chance to get outside today and enjoy that beautiful weather. Good news- is we are set for a beautiful, sunny holiday weekend ahead! Tonight we will see temperatures dip down into the upper 40s-mid 50s before a big warm up into the weekend. 

A ridge of high pressure continues to take over and strengthen through the weekend. A weak instability will move over the Blues and Cascades and produce a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon, but looks to be light. 

As we head into our 4th of July- a beautiful, sunny weekend to be expected. Light winds will develop through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s- near 90º. 

One thing to be on the look out for this weekend is increased fire danger. It will begin to increase as we head into the weekend. Dry conditions and fireworks are NOT a good mix. Make sure to have water nearby if you are setting off fireworks. Be careful. 

Our dry weather will continue into next week where we can see even more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s-90s!

