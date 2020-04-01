Happy April Fools Day! We've seen a little bit of everything from our weather the last couple of days, and we're hoping that changes with the turning of the calendar. From Tornado Tuesday, to hail today, the weather doesn't seem to be letting up one bit.
Happy April 1st! The weather not foolin' around here
A upper level trough will swing across eastern Washington tonight with and will keep a chance of showers and or thunderstorm in the forecast until sunset.
We do enter a calm down Thursday-Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies with slightly below average highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-low 30s. The next weather maker arriving Sunday will bring some rain to the weekend forecast.
