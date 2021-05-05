Happy Cinco De Mayo we have partly cloudy skies tonight and breezy winds 6-10 mph with overnight lows in the low to mid 50’s. Get ready for a warm and windy Thursday winds increase throughout the day 10-to 15 mph in the morning and increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph by the evening which could cause areas of blowing dust in the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will be well above average with day time highs in the mid to upper 80’s and overnight lows in the mid 40’s to low 50’s. A slight chance of a stray shower as well. Temperatures drop drastically Friday 15 to 20 degrees lower with highs in the mid to upper 60’s and more gusty winds and blowing dust possible.
Happy Cinco De Mayo Nice evening Ahead
