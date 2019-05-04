Expect persistent warm weather all weekend. Mostly sunny and lighter winds today. Early morning temperatures in the 50's, low 70's by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70's- low 80's.
Overall highs will be in the upper 70's-low 80's for today.
More sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend as we remain under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure.
An upper level disturbance moving over the ridge on Sunday will increase our winds, resulting in breezy/gusty conditions with gusts 25-35 mph.
Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days with highs in the 70's to lower 80's in the lower elevations. This will be above normal by about 8-12 degrees depending on location.
Warm and mainly dry all next week. With highs expected to stay in the low-mid 80's