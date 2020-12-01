Mostly Sunny with a little patchy fog early this morning. Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
A ridge of high pressure building off the coast will dominate our weather through early next week. This will result in a strong low-level inversion developing - "Gray Season"! Areas of low clouds, fog and freezing fog (bridges and overpasses could be icy) will increase each day through the weekend. Another issue with the strong inversion will be stagnate air and decreasing air quality as pollutants are trapped near the surface. Highs will struggle to climb into the mid and upper 30s with lows in 20s.
A weak system will fall apart as it runs into the ridge on Sunday with just a slight chance for a few showers in the Cascades. The low clouds and fog may improve slightly as the front moves across the region. However, high pressure rebuilds on Monday with more fog.