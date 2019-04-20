Happy Saturday!
Expect morning showers to last around into this afternoon, as they start to clear out moving into the evening hours.
Today's temps will stick in the high 60's before warming to low 70's for tomorrow.
A little change to the overall pattern through the morning with showers continuing especially over central Oregon.
With additional rain today, amounts will be likely 1/2'' to 1 inch for many locations.
Already seeing rises on rivers and streams and expect this to continue throughout the day.
Easter looks great and sunny with highs in the 70's!
Slight warming trend early next with with highs in the mid 70's-near 80.
Another weak system could give us breezy winds and a stray afternoon shower next Tuesday, highs in the mid-upper 70's for the week.
Cooler and becoming partly cloudy on Thursday.