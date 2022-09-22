Mostly clear and breezy to windy tonight. Winds 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph in some areas. Winds will eventually decrease after midnight and low temperatures tonight in the 40s and 50s.
Get ready for a nice long stretch of beautiful weather beginning Friday through most of next week. Sunshine and gradual warming temperatures into the 1st week of Fall.
This weekend is sunny with mild temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight temperatures are in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.
We will warm up a few degrees early next week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night...mostly clear, windy...54
Friday... Sunny, PM Cloudy … 78/53
Saturday... Sunny, Clear ...78/54
Sunday... Sunny, Nice ...81/54
Monday... Sunny, Nice ...84/54
Tuesday... Sunny, Nice ...85/56
Yakima
Thursday Night … Breezy...47
Friday... Sunny Day, Cloudy Night... 76/50
Saturday... Sunny, Clear … 77/53
Sunday...Sunny, Mostly Clear ...80/53
Monday... Sunny, Nice ….83/55
Tuesday... Sunny, Nice...85/55
