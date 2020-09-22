Partly/Mostly sunny today with increasing evening clouds. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.
A slow-moving cold front will increase our cloud cover late this evening and overnight. Showers will begin to spill over the Cascades late tomorrow afternoon, pushing into the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys after 6-8PM and finally into the Columbia Basin/Foothills after 11pm-12am. The slow moving should be favorable for some decent rainfall across the region before ending Thursday morning. Most areas east of the Cascade will likely see .10 to .25" while the mountains could receive over an inch of rain. Wind will also become breezy tomorrow through Friday with gusts 20-25 mph and a slight chance for a stray shower as an upper level disturbance moves through the Pacific Northwest. Highs cool into the upper 60s-low 70s by Thursday.
Partly sunny and windy/breezy this weekend with gusts 25-35 mph and a chance for mountain showers. Highs warm into the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s-mid 80s Sunday. High pressure returns Sunday through early next week with dry weather and highs in the mid 80s.