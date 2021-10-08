Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny by midday. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
An upper-level disturbance will produce light showers and maybe a few snowflakes in the Blues until early afternoon. Clear skies and good radiational cooling tonight will allow us to drop into the 30s by Saturday morning. Weak ridging will keep us dry tomorrow, but wind and clouds will increase during the afternoon/evening ahead of a stronger cold front. This front will slide over the Cascades on Sunday with scattered showers and gusty winds at 30-40 mph. Snow levels will drop late Sunday to 3,500 ft and upslope winds will keep showers falling in the mountains through Monday morning. Some of the higher mountain passes could see 1-3" at the summit.
Another front will swing through the region on Wednesday and Thursday with a few stray showers and breezy winds. A wintry mix is possible in the mountains, especially the Cascades.