Mostly sunny and a little breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 70s-low 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
A weak disturbance will move through the region this afternoon. This system has limited moisture and weak instability so I'm only expecting a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening shower or storm in the mountains (Blues and OR Cascades). Winds will be a bit gusty today in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 20-30 mph. Another weak upper-level disturbance will arrive tomorrow with a chance for evening mountain showers and breezy winds in the lower elevations. This will likely increase our fire danger Saturday afternoon. High pressure starts to build into the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Highs this weekend in the mid 80s-low 90s.
The heat returns early next week with highs in the mid 90s on Monday and triple digits Tuesday-Wednesday. Yuck! A weak disturbance Thursday will bring us some breezy winds and cooler temperatures with highs falling into the low-mid 90s.
