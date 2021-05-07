Partly sunny, cooler, and windy (gusts 25-40 mph) again today with local blowing dust developing by midday through this evening. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-upper 40s, near 60 by noon, and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
An upper-level low/trough will move across the region today with a 10-20% chance for a stray afternoon shower in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valley. Chances will be slightly better for the Cascades, East Slopes, and Blues today.
Mother's Day weekend looks mainly dry with highs in the mid 60s and breezy on Saturday. Sunday looks a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Models continue to advertise another warming trend next week with highs climbing into the low-mid 80s by next Wednesday.